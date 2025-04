Pronto Soccorso Barcellona, Galluzzo (FdI): “Dall’Assessorato il nulla osta per esternalizzarlo temporaneamente”

Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us understand how visitors use our website.

Name Description Duration Service URL

vuid This first party cookie created by Vimeo is used to assign a Vimeo Analytics unique id. 1 minute vimeo.com

Player This first party cookie created by Vimeo is used to remember user’s player mode preferences. 1 minute vimeo.com

continuous_play_v3 Used to keep track of whether continuous play is on or not for a user 2 years vimeo.com

sd_identity Collects analytical tracking information about videos and enables the player to function properly. 2 years vimeo.com

sd_client_id Collects analytical tracking information about videos and enables the player to function properly. 2 years vimeo.com

_ga Used to distinguish users. 2 years business.safety.google

_gat Used to throttle request rate. 1 minute business.safety.google

_gid Used to distinguish users. 24 hours business.safety.google

__utma Used to distinguish users. Persistent business.safety.google

__utmb Used to determine new sessions/visits. 30 minutes business.safety.google

__utmc Used to determine if the user is in a new session/visit. Session business.safety.google

__utmt Used to throttle request rate. 10 minutes business.safety.google

__utmv Used to store visitor-level custom variable data. 2 years business.safety.google